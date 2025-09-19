Next Article
PM Modi's Gujarat visit tomorrow: Roadshow, maritime heritage complex launch
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat on Saturday, September 20.
His day starts in Bhavnagar with a 1.5km roadshow expected to draw over 30,000 people—spotlighting topics like Operation Sindoor, GST relief, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Addressing public rally, launching shipping, maritime projects
After the roadshow, PM Modi will address a public rally at Jawahar Maidan and launch shipping and maritime projects worth ₹1.5 lakh crore, plus dedicate development works over ₹100 crore.
Later, he'll visit Lothal to check out the National Maritime Heritage Complex—a ₹4,500 crore project celebrating India's maritime history under the "Virassat Bhi, Vikas Bhi" (Heritage as well as Development) vision.