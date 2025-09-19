PM Modi's Gujarat visit tomorrow: Roadshow, maritime heritage complex launch

Addressing public rally, launching shipping, maritime projects

After the roadshow, PM Modi will address a public rally at Jawahar Maidan and launch shipping and maritime projects worth ₹1.5 lakh crore, plus dedicate development works over ₹100 crore.

Later, he'll visit Lothal to check out the National Maritime Heritage Complex—a ₹4,500 crore project celebrating India's maritime history under the "Virassat Bhi, Vikas Bhi" (Heritage as well as Development) vision.