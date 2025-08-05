Next Article
Uttarakhand: Flash floods in Harsil village sweep away homes, hotels
A sudden cloudburst hit Dharali village near Harsil in Uttarkashi, causing deadly flash floods and mudslides.
At least four people have died and several remain missing, with the Kheer Gad sweeping away homes and hotels.
Rescue teams from the Army, SDRF, NDRF, police, and fire services are on the ground.
Evacuations underway
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared that the state is keeping a close watch and evacuations are underway.
This tragedy isn't a one-off—cloudbursts during monsoon season have become all too common in Uttarakhand, often leading to landslides and blocking key routes for locals and pilgrims.
The state's repeated struggles with intense rainfall highlight just how urgent better disaster management has become.