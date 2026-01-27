Western disturbance triggers avalanche alert in Uttarakhand

The mountainous regions of northern India are bracing for another bout of severe weather as a strong western disturbance moves through the western Himalayas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir , Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand till January 28. Some areas may witness heavy snowfall with thunderstorms and strong winds, increasing the risk of avalanches and landslides.

Weather warning IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR However, the western disturbance's impact will be felt in the plains of north-west India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi-NCR. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, predicting rain, thunder, and strong winds from morning till afternoon. Wind speeds could reach 40-50km/h with gusts hitting 60km/h in some areas.

Disruptions reported Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh has already been hit hard by heavy snowfall and rain, with over 1,250 roads closed across the state. This has severely impacted transport and daily life. Power supply has also been affected as 1,942 distribution transformer regions (DTRs) are non-functional. Shimla district was the worst affected with 789 DTRs down, followed by Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba.

Avalanche warning Avalanche alert issued in Uttarakhand Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, authorities have issued a high avalanche alert for several high-altitude districts. The Defence Geospatial Information Research Establishment (DGRE) has issued a bulletin indicating varying threat levels across the state. Snowfall has led to the closure of six national highways and 66 other roads in Uttarakhand. District administrations are on high alert, and rescue teams are prepared for emergencies after a warning from the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE).

