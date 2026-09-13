Vande Bharat crosses Chenab Bridge, world's highest railway arch 359m

Big moment for Indian Railways: the Vande Bharat train was spotted gliding over the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, with its bright orange-and-gray look standing out against epic mountain views.

This bridge isn't just any bridge: it's now the world's highest railway arch in the world, soaring 359 meters above the riverbed (yep, that's about 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower).