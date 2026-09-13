Vande Bharat crosses Chenab Bridge, world's highest railway arch 359m
Big moment for Indian Railways: the Vande Bharat train was spotted gliding over the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, with its bright orange-and-gray look standing out against epic mountain views.
This bridge isn't just any bridge: it's now the world's highest railway arch in the world, soaring 359 meters above the riverbed (yep, that's about 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower).
Chenab Bridge enables daily Vande Bharat
Built to handle high wind speeds and earthquakes, Chenab Bridge stretches a massive 1,315 meters using more than 28,000 tons of steel.
Thanks to this marvel, Vande Bharat now connects Jammu and Srinagar with speedy daily trains, making travel way smoother for everyone, from locals, tourists, pilgrims, and traders to locals and traders.
In its first 10 days after extending service in April this year, it carried around 45,000 passengers with weekend trains almost always full.