Varanasi: Man sets his shop on fire in road widening protest
In Varanasi's Dal Mandi area, a shopkeeper set his own shop on fire on Monday, February 9, 2026 to protest the city's demolition of old buildings for a road widening project.
He climbed onto his roof, poured petrol, and lit the store—sparking panic as smoke spread through the busy market.
Firefighters, police, and city officials rushed in to control the blaze and safely evacuate people trapped inside.
Authorities called this the biggest single-day demolition in Dal Mandi so far—five shops were already gone by then.
Locals had asked for a 10-day extension but officials said the over-100-year-old structures were unsafe.
The shopkeeper fled after starting the fire; demolitions continue under tight security as tensions remain high in the area.