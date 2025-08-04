Varanasi underwater as Ganga swells; thousands evacuated
Varanasi is facing major floods after the Ganga River rose above the danger mark, submerging all 84 ghats and over 24 city areas.
Water levels hit 71.66 meters on Sunday, forcing thousands out of their homes and damaging large stretches of farmland.
Thousands evacuated, farmlands damaged
Over 6,500 people have been moved to relief camps as neighborhoods like Salarpur and Daniyalpur are underwater.
Farmland losses have hit nearly 1,500 farmers hard.
Relief teams are out with boats and food supplies, but daily life is still seriously disrupted for many in the city.
Health teams deployed to prevent disease outbreaks
Local authorities and the NDRF are delivering essentials by boat and distributing food packets to those stranded.
Police have set up barricades near flooded spots to keep crowds safe, while health teams work to prevent disease outbreaks as water levels remain high.