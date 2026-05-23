Video shows Hyderabad lawyer Khaja Moizuddin killed outside home
A well-known Hyderabad lawyer, Khaja Moizuddin, 63, lost his life in a suspected hit-and-run right outside his home on Saturday.
A video of the incident shows a green Mahindra Scorpio suddenly swerving and hitting him while he was placing his bag inside his vehicle and about to get into the driving seat.
Locals rushed him to the hospital, but sadly, he didn't make it.
Moizuddin's son names 2 suspects
Moizuddin's family believes this wasn't just an accident: they say he'd been threatened before due to his fight against waqf land encroachments.
His son named two suspects and wants a full investigation.
The police are treating it as a hit-and-run. four teams are now searching for the vehicle and suspects.
Meanwhile, several advocates are calling for justice and better protection for those handling sensitive cases.