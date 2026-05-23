Video shows Hyderabad lawyer Khaja Moizuddin killed outside home

Moizuddin's son names 2 suspects

Moizuddin's family believes this wasn't just an accident: they say he'd been threatened before due to his fight against waqf land encroachments.

His son named two suspects and wants a full investigation.

The police are treating it as a hit-and-run. four teams are now searching for the vehicle and suspects.

Meanwhile, several advocates are calling for justice and better protection for those handling sensitive cases.