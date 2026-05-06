Vietnam President To Lam lands in India for 1st visit India May 06, 2026

Vietnam's freshly elected President To Lam just touched down in India for his first official visit.

He kicked things off with a warm welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Before sitting down for talks with Modi, To Lam also met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to chat about taking the India-Vietnam partnership up a notch.