Vietnam President To Lam lands in India for 1st visit
India
Vietnam's freshly elected President To Lam just touched down in India for his first official visit.
He kicked things off with a warm welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Before sitting down for talks with Modi, To Lam also met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to chat about taking the India-Vietnam partnership up a notch.
India Vietnam deepen trade defense cooperation
To Lam and Indian leaders are focusing on ramping up cooperation in trade, defense, and technology, plus tackling big security issues around the South China Sea.
Maritime defense is a hot topic, especially after last year's joint agreements.
The trip isn't all business though: To Lam will stop by Bodh Gaya and Mumbai.