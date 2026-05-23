Viral video shows rain leaking into crowded Pune Metro coach India May 23, 2026

A video of rainwater dripping inside a crowded Pune Metro coach went viral, leaving passengers dodging leaks and feeling pretty uncomfortable.

The incident has sparked fresh worries about how well the metro is maintained, but so far, officials haven't responded.

Meanwhile, the downpour brought relief after weeks of heat but also caused messy traffic jams along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway.