Viral video shows rain leaking into crowded Pune Metro coach
India
A video of rainwater dripping inside a crowded Pune Metro coach went viral, leaving passengers dodging leaks and feeling pretty uncomfortable.
The incident has sparked fresh worries about how well the metro is maintained, but so far, officials haven't responded.
Meanwhile, the downpour brought relief after weeks of heat but also caused messy traffic jams along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway.
IMD forecasts rain in Pune today
The India Meteorological Department says Pune can expect more light to moderate rain and thunderstorms on May 23.
So while the showers might cool things down a bit, commuters should stay ready for possible delays and wet rides.