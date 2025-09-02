Next Article
Viral video shows Sikanderpur Metro station packed to the brim
Monday's heavy rain in Gurugram led to a packed Sikanderpur Metro Station, with a viral video showing crowds squeezing through security gates.
As a major interchange on the Delhi Metro Yellow Line, Sikanderpur is crucial for daily commuters between Gurgaon and Delhi.
DM issues advisory for online classes, work from home
With an Orange Alert in place, the District Magistrate advised offices to go remote and schools to hold online classes.
Many commuters shared their struggles online—think pricey cabs and endless traffic jams.
The situation also highlighted the need for better infrastructure at busy stations like Sikanderpur, with police stepping up to keep things safe and orderly.