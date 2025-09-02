Next Article
Punjab: Flooding worsens as water released from Bhakra dam
Flooding in Punjab has gotten worse after huge amounts of water were released from the Harike and Hussainiwala headworks on Monday.
Over 130 villages—including many in Ferozepur and Fazilka—are now under water, with about 30,000 people affected in Ferozepur alone.
Some floodwaters have even crossed into Pakistan.
Over 3,400 people rescued so far
Heavy monsoon rains have pushed Bhakra and Pong dams dangerously close to their limits, forcing more water downstream.
The strong currents of the Sutlej River are eating away at embankments near Ferozepur city, while dozens of villages remain submerged and crops destroyed.
Rescue teams have helped over 3,400 people so far, with relief camps and medical teams providing continuous support for those hit hardest.