Punjab: Flooding worsens as water released from Bhakra dam India Sep 02, 2025

Flooding in Punjab has gotten worse after huge amounts of water were released from the Harike and Hussainiwala headworks on Monday.

Over 130 villages—including many in Ferozepur and Fazilka—are now under water, with about 30,000 people affected in Ferozepur alone.

Some floodwaters have even crossed into Pakistan.