Families living in tractor-trolleys after severe floods hit Punjab India Sep 02, 2025

Severe floods in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, have pushed families out of their houses and onto the roadside, where many are now living in tractor-trolleys.

Manjit Singh from Rara village shared that his home is under three feet of water, but he managed to save a few clothes and some wheat while keeping his livestock nearby.

He worries his mud house could collapse like his neighbor's but says he'd rather stay close to home and cattle than move to relief camps.