Families living in tractor-trolleys after severe floods hit Punjab
Severe floods in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, have pushed families out of their houses and onto the roadside, where many are now living in tractor-trolleys.
Manjit Singh from Rara village shared that his home is under three feet of water, but he managed to save a few clothes and some wheat while keeping his livestock nearby.
He worries his mud house could collapse like his neighbor's but says he'd rather stay close to home and cattle than move to relief camps.
Local sarpanch's family sheltering around 25 people
About 40-45 families from nearby villages have set up temporary shelters along Sri Hargobindpur Road.
In Kolian village, Gopal Masih's house has partly collapsed, while the local sarpanch's family is sheltering around 20-25 people in their own home.
Despite tough conditions, these communities are focused on staying safe and protecting what little they have as they wait for more help.