Amritsar: Restaurant owner shot dead near police commissioner's residence India Sep 02, 2025

A 35-year-old restaurant owner, Shutosh Mahajan, was shot and killed by masked men on a motorcycle inside his restaurant on Batala Road, Amritsar, on Sunday.

The attack happened close to the police commissioner's house and left the area shaken.

One of the assailants entered asking for water before firing six shots; Mahajan was hit three times and didn't survive despite being rushed to the hospital.