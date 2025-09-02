Amritsar: Restaurant owner shot dead near police commissioner's residence
A 35-year-old restaurant owner, Shutosh Mahajan, was shot and killed by masked men on a motorcycle inside his restaurant on Batala Road, Amritsar, on Sunday.
The attack happened close to the police commissioner's house and left the area shaken.
One of the assailants entered asking for water before firing six shots; Mahajan was hit three times and didn't survive despite being rushed to the hospital.
Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility; police probe underway
Police are looking into possible business rivalry or extortion as motives, with Assistant Commissioner Sheetal Singh sharing that angle.
A social media account linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has even claimed responsibility.
Restaurant staff have criticized slow police response, saying quicker action might have caught the attackers.
Authorities say they're reviewing CCTV footage and promise those responsible will be arrested soon.