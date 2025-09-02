Next Article
New law: Entering India without documents could mean jail, fine
Starting September 1, 2025, India's updated Immigration and Foreigners Act brings tougher rules for anyone entering the country without proper documents.
Getting caught could mean up to five years in jail and a fine of ₹5 lakh.
If someone uses fake documents, the punishment jumps to two-seven years behind bars and fines up to ₹10 lakh.
Other key changes in law
The law now requires schools and hospitals to report details about foreign nationals to authorities, aiming for tighter monitoring.
The government also gets more power—like collecting biometric data and regulating foreigners' entry, exit, or activities.
Even carriers bringing in undocumented passengers face big penalties.
Overstaying your visa? That could lead to three years in jail or a hefty fine.