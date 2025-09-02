New law: Entering India without documents could mean jail, fine India Sep 02, 2025

Starting September 1, 2025, India's updated Immigration and Foreigners Act brings tougher rules for anyone entering the country without proper documents.

Getting caught could mean up to five years in jail and a fine of ₹5 lakh.

If someone uses fake documents, the punishment jumps to two-seven years behind bars and fines up to ₹10 lakh.