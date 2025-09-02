Delhi on high alert as flood threat looms

Water level likely to cross danger mark by Tuesday evening

The Yamuna's water level at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge is expected to cross the danger mark by Tuesday evening, possibly hitting 206.5 meters.

This could mean flooding in low-lying neighborhoods within a couple of days.

Authorities are setting up relief camps and patrolling embankments, while residents near the river have been told to be ready for evacuation if needed.

With more rain likely this week, officials are keeping a close watch on river levels and flood risks.