Explainer: Why IAF is phasing out iconic MiG-21 fighters
The Indian Air Force officially said goodbye to its last MiG-21 fighter jets on September 26, 2025, in Chandigarh, closing a chapter that started back in 1963.
For 62 years, the MiG-21 has been a big part of India's air defense and has served generations of pilots.
Right now, only two squadrons—Panthers and Cobras—are still flying them from the Nal base near Bikaner.
Transitioning to indigenous LCA Mk-1A
The MiG-21s are making way for homegrown LCA Mk-1A fighters.
Recently, the government approved a huge ₹66,000 crore deal for 97 more LCAs from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited—on top of an earlier order for 83 jets in 2021 (though none have arrived yet).
This upgrade isn't just about new tech; it also tackles long-standing safety worries linked to the aging MiGs and marks a major step toward modernizing India's air fleet.