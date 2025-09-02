Explainer: Why IAF is phasing out iconic MiG-21 fighters India Sep 02, 2025

The Indian Air Force officially said goodbye to its last MiG-21 fighter jets on September 26, 2025, in Chandigarh, closing a chapter that started back in 1963.

For 62 years, the MiG-21 has been a big part of India's air defense and has served generations of pilots.

Right now, only two squadrons—Panthers and Cobras—are still flying them from the Nal base near Bikaner.