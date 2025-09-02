Aadhaar can't be used to prove citizenship for voter registration
The Supreme Court just made it clear: your Aadhaar card isn't proof of citizenship if you want to register as a voter in Bihar.
The judges explained that Aadhaar is simply an ID document—not something that shows where you're from or your citizenship status.
This decision came after some political parties pushed to use Aadhaar for more than what the law allows.
Court suggests political parties help those wrongly left off voter list
Even with concerns about fake IDs—like reports of 140% Aadhaar coverage in some Bihar areas and illegal migrants getting cards—the court stuck to its guns.
Instead, they suggested political parties help out anyone who was wrongly left off the voter list, rather than trying to stretch how Aadhaar is used.
The message: Aadhaar's role stays limited, and proper voter registration needs more than just this one card.