Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake's floodgates opened for 8th time this
After a night of heavy rain, Chandigarh authorities opened two of Sukhna Lake's floodgates on Monday morning as water levels crossed the danger mark.
This is already the eighth time this monsoon season that the gates have had to be opened.
Authorities are taking necessary precautions
The released water flowed into the Ghaggar river, and neighboring districts were put on alert.
The sudden discharge caused temporary bridge closures and traffic jams in parts of the city.
Officials are monitoring other water bodies, speeding up road repairs, and launching cleanup drives to tackle flooding and sanitation issues.