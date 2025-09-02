PM Modi slams Pahalgam terror attack, hints at Pakistan's role
At Monday's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, PM Modi strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and strongly implied Pakistan's backing of cross-border terrorism.
The meeting saw a rare moment of unity between Modi, China's Xi Jinping, and Russia's Vladimir Putin—hinting at closer ties among these major players.
Modi takes aim at sovereignty violations in big infrastructure projects
Modi also took aim at sovereignty violations in big infrastructure projects, subtly pointing to China's Belt and Road Initiative.
The summit's joint statement backed India's tough stance on terrorism, called out Israeli strikes in Gaza, and pushed for changes to global economic rules.
With leaders like Xi calling for a "Global South"-focused world order and Putin talking up a multipolar Eurasia, this summit signals a shift toward new power dynamics that could reshape international politics.