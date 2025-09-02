Airports might charge you based on passenger experience
Big changes could be coming to Indian airports: the government is considering making airport fees depend on how good the passenger experience is.
The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) wants to tie what airports can charge directly to things like wait times, baggage delivery, and even how clean or welcoming the place feels.
All this is aimed at fixing complaints about random fees and not-so-great service, especially where travelers don't have many options.
Making travel experience a priority
If this plan goes through, airports that meet or beat these new service standards could get financial rewards—while those that fall short might face penalties.
Right now, tariffs are set every five years mostly based on spending and revenue, but AERA's proposal would make your travel experience a bigger part of what you pay for.
The goal: fairer prices and better vibes for everyone flying in India.