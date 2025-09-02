Next Article
PM Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2025 conference
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open the Semicon India 2025 conference this Tuesday.
The three-day event is all about strengthening India's semiconductor scene, and Modi will also meet with top global CEOs on Wednesday.
What to expect at the event
Expect a massive turnout—over 20,000 participants from nearly 50 countries, plus more than 150 speakers including big industry names.
The conference will dive into chip manufacturing, smart tech, R&D breakthroughs, and highlight support for startups through the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme.
There'll also be sessions on global collaboration and special spaces for workforce development and new startups.