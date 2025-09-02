PM Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2025 conference

What to expect at the event

Expect a massive turnout—over 20,000 participants from nearly 50 countries, plus more than 150 speakers including big industry names.

The conference will dive into chip manufacturing, smart tech, R&D breakthroughs, and highlight support for startups through the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme.

There'll also be sessions on global collaboration and special spaces for workforce development and new startups.