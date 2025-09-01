Delhi to set up 80 artificial ponds for Ganesh immersions
Delhi is getting ready for Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja by setting up nearly 80 artificial ponds across the city.
The goal? To stop pollution in the Yamuna River caused by idol immersions, especially those made with plaster of Paris and chemical paints.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says this move helps protect the river without giving up on festive traditions.
Where will the ponds be set up?
These new ponds will pop up in West, East, North-West, and South-East Delhi.
The Delhi Jal Board will handle water supply, while construction is managed by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.
After the festivals, pond water gets recycled for things like road-sprinkling and park irrigation—so nothing goes to waste.
Medical support, traffic control in place
Delhi Police are stepping in with traffic control and medical support at every site to keep things safe for everyone.
Officials hope more people will join in these eco-friendly celebrations and help make a real difference for the city's environment.