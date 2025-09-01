Delhi to set up 80 artificial ponds for Ganesh immersions India Sep 01, 2025

Delhi is getting ready for Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja by setting up nearly 80 artificial ponds across the city.

The goal? To stop pollution in the Yamuna River caused by idol immersions, especially those made with plaster of Paris and chemical paints.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says this move helps protect the river without giving up on festive traditions.