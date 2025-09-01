SCO summit: Modi urges member nations to stand united against terrorism

PM's message on terrorism, border issues, and global governance reforms

Modi's message wasn't just about security—he also criticized countries that support terrorism and stressed that big projects between nations should respect each country's borders.

He suggested a new Civilizational Dialogue Forum to boost cultural connections among SCO members.

Plus, he pushed for reforms in global institutions like the UN so they better reflect today's world, aiming for fairer international rules and giving more voice to countries outside the West.