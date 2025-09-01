SCO summit: Modi urges member nations to stand united against terrorism
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on member countries to stand together against terrorism.
He strongly condemned the recent Pahalgam attack, urging nations to stop using "double standards" and highlighting India's efforts in counterterrorism through the SCO's Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.
PM's message on terrorism, border issues, and global governance reforms
Modi's message wasn't just about security—he also criticized countries that support terrorism and stressed that big projects between nations should respect each country's borders.
He suggested a new Civilizational Dialogue Forum to boost cultural connections among SCO members.
Plus, he pushed for reforms in global institutions like the UN so they better reflect today's world, aiming for fairer international rules and giving more voice to countries outside the West.