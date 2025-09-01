New orchid species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh India Sep 01, 2025

Researchers have discovered a new orchid, Gastrochilus pechei, in Vijoynagar, Arunachal Pradesh—marking its first-ever sighting in India.

Previously known only from Myanmar, the species was collected near the Myanmar border at 1,200 meters by Vinay Kumar Sahani, Minom Pertin, and Khyanjeet Gogoi in September 2024.

Their findings have been published in the latest issue of Lankesteriana, an international journal from Costa Rica.