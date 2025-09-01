Next Article
Kanpur youth murdered, beheaded over relationship with friend's sister
A tragic case in Kanpur has left many shocked—a 22-year-old named Rishikesh was murdered and beheaded, reportedly because he was dating the sister of one of his acquaintances.
His body was discovered near the Ganga after he went missing on August 29, 2025, and before his family filed a missing person report on August 31, 2025.
Main accused and other suspects were friends with Rishikesh
Police say Rishikesh's friends lured him out on August 29, pretending they were going to a Ganesh Chaturthi pandal, but instead took him to Kakori forest where others were waiting.
There, he was tied up and killed; his head was removed to hide his identity.
Four suspects have now been arrested, but Pawan—the main accused with a criminal record—and three others are still on the run as police continue their search.