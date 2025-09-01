Heavy rain alert: Chandigarh, Mohali schools to remain closed
Chandigarh has announced a day off for all schools—government and private—on Tuesday, thanks to a heavy rain alert from the India Meteorological Department.
The closure order was announced by the Director of School Education, UT Chandigarh, citing "inclement weather conditions."
Mohali schools are already shut until September 3, so students there get an extended break too.
Punjab government shuts all educational institutions
With more intense rainfall expected in Chandigarh and nearby areas, concerns about waterlogging and flooding are rising.
Northern and central Punjab are facing similar risks as the monsoon picks up steam.
The Ghaggar river is close to its danger mark, prompting the Punjab government to close all educational institutions until September 3 while urging everyone to stay safe around swollen rivers.