Allahbad HC defers decision on Rahul Gandhi's plea
The Allahabad High Court has delayed its decision on Rahul Gandhi's plea, which challenges a Varanasi court's order for a fresh look at an application to file an FIR against him.
The case is about comments Gandhi made about the Sikh community during his US trip in September 2024.
The next hearing is now set for September 3.
Mishra tried to get an FIR filed against Gandhi
It all began when Nageshwar Mishra tried to get an FIR filed against Gandhi, but the Varanasi court dismissed it in November 2024, saying the remarks happened outside India.
Mishra didn't give up—he appealed, and another court suggested revisiting his request.
Now, Gandhi wants the high court to pause any further action until it decides on his plea.