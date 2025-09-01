Monsoon magic: Vizag's reservoirs nearly full

What does this mean for the city?

These nearly-full reservoirs suggest Vizag's water supply could be solid for the coming months.

Together with the Godavari river, Yeleru provides more than half of the city's daily water needs (out of a total 79 MGD).

With extra rain—553mm since June 1, which is way above average—the city is expected to have enough water even when things dry up later in the year.

Good news for everyone who relies on steady taps!