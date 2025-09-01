Next Article
Shah's flight diverted to Jaipur, Rajasthan CM receives him
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi had to make an unexpected stop in Jaipur on Monday evening because of rough weather in Delhi.
The BSF-operated plane landed safely around 7:54pm and after waiting about an hour for things to clear up, it was back on its way to Delhi.
Shah meets CM Lal in aircraft
The sudden diversion meant top Rajasthan officials—including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal—headed straight to Jaipur Airport to receive the Union Home Minister.
Shah stayed inside the aircraft at the VIP hangar, where he held talks with CM Lal while waiting.
The bad weather didn't just affect his flight; several other planes headed for Delhi were also delayed or rerouted that night.