Shah's flight diverted to Jaipur, Rajasthan CM receives him India Sep 01, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi had to make an unexpected stop in Jaipur on Monday evening because of rough weather in Delhi.

The BSF-operated plane landed safely around 7:54pm and after waiting about an hour for things to clear up, it was back on its way to Delhi.