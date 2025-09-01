Ahmedabad: Boy fatally stabbed by classmate outside school
A 15-year-old Class X student, Nayan Satani, was fatally stabbed by a classmate just outside Seventh Day Adventist School in Ahmedabad on August 19, 2024.
The attack followed an argument between the two.
Shockingly, Satani was left without medical help for nearly half an hour as staff delayed calling for assistance—he later died at the hospital.
School principal suspended
Authorities have set up a five-member committee to investigate the incident, including the delay in providing help.
The school principal has been suspended while evidence like CCTV footage is being reviewed.
Officials have also warned the school management to cooperate fully or face strict action.
The accused reportedly admitted to the crime in messages to a friend, adding to public outrage over how this tragedy unfolded.