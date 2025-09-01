Next Article
Rain, waterlogging halt Zomato, Swiggy services in parts of Delhi
On Monday, Swiggy and Zomato hit pause on food deliveries in parts of Delhi NCR after a heavy downpour caused major waterlogging and traffic jams—especially in Gurugram.
For about half an hour, users found most restaurants marked "temporarily unavailable."
IMD issues yellow alert for rain today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a yellow alert for September 1, warning of rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across the region.
Flooding led to long jams on routes like NH8 and Sohna Road.
With a fresh flood alert out for Delhi and more rain expected on September 3, both commuters and delivery apps are bracing for more weather-related hiccups.