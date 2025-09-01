Chennai's iconic tea and coffee prices jump after 8 years
For the first time since 2017, Chennai's classic tea and coffee have seen a price jump. Tea now costs ₹15 (up from ₹12), and coffee is ₹20 (up from ₹15).
The main reasons? Shop rents have shot up, and ingredients like milk, tea powder, and coffee are getting more expensive.
Shop rents have surged
Shop rents have surged—from ₹15 to ₹50 per square foot—thanks to higher property taxes.
On top of that, owners are spending more on staff and switching from borewell to bottled water for customers.
All these changes are squeezing small tea stalls even harder.
Owners are being encouraged to keep quality high
About half of shop owners say charging ₹15 for tea is now essential just to break even.
Even takeaway prices have climbed—expect to pay around ₹45 for parcel tea or ₹60 for coffee.
Owners are being encouraged to keep quality high and talk with regulars before raising prices any further.