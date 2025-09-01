Next Article
Amit Shah in J&K to assess flood situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jammu and Kashmir on Monday to check in on flood-hit areas.
Since August 14, a series of disasters have occurred, including cloudbursts, landslides, and floods.
Shah offered his condolences and met with local teams handling the crisis.
Central support for rescue and recovery
Shah promised ongoing central support for rescue and recovery, sharing that power is back in most affected places and clean water is flowing again.
He also wants AI-powered early warning systems to help communities get ahead of future disasters.
With over 5,000 people evacuated so far—and ₹209 crore released for relief—the government says it's closely tracking damage assessments to speed up aid where it's needed most.