Gurugram's rain woes: People wade through knee-deep water, cars stranded
On Monday, Gurugram's heavy rain turned key roads like IFFCO Chowk and Signature Tower into mini rivers, leaving cars stranded and traffic at a standstill.
Things got so tough that some people ditched the commute altogether and checked into nearby hotels.
Social media posts showed commuters wading through knee-deep water and leaking underpasses.
Police suggest work from home, online classes
With over 100mm of rain falling in just four hours, Gurugram police suggested everyone work from home and schools switch to online classes for safety.
The Deputy Commissioner echoed this advice, asking offices to put safety first as more rain was expected.
Meanwhile, Delhi also struggled with major jams thanks to the downpour—issues that keep coming up every monsoon due to poor drainage across both cities.