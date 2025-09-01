Delhi Metro faces 3rd technical snag in a week
On Monday, the Delhi Metro ran into its third technical snag in just seven days, causing major delays on both the Yellow and Blue lines.
With trains running late, stations like Hauz Khas and Rajiv Chowk quickly became packed, making it tough for commuters to even board.
This comes right after another signaling failure last week, highlighting a recent pattern of technical issues.
Here's what caused the delay
The Blue Line slowed down because of a safety signaling system failure between Barakhamba and Indraprastha—so trains had to be driven manually, which only added to the wait.
Meanwhile, a separate glitch at Millennium City Centre on the Yellow Line delayed train reversals and disrupted service for folks traveling between Sultanpur and Gurugram.
Even with these hiccups, other parts of the Yellow Line kept running normally.