Delhi Metro faces 3rd technical snag in a week

Here's what caused the delay

The Blue Line slowed down because of a safety signaling system failure between Barakhamba and Indraprastha—so trains had to be driven manually, which only added to the wait.

Meanwhile, a separate glitch at Millennium City Centre on the Yellow Line delayed train reversals and disrupted service for folks traveling between Sultanpur and Gurugram.

Even with these hiccups, other parts of the Yellow Line kept running normally.