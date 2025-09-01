Bengaluru gets soaked; yellow alert issued for heavy rain India Sep 01, 2025

Bengaluru got hit with some serious rain on Monday evening—places like Vidyapeeta and Kengeri saw over 30mm, leading to waterlogging in a few parts of the city.

With more showers in the forecast, the IMD has put out a yellow alert for Bengaluru until Thursday, so it's best to keep those umbrellas handy.