Bengaluru gets soaked; yellow alert issued for heavy rain
Bengaluru got hit with some serious rain on Monday evening—places like Vidyapeeta and Kengeri saw over 30mm, leading to waterlogging in a few parts of the city.
With more showers in the forecast, the IMD has put out a yellow alert for Bengaluru until Thursday, so it's best to keep those umbrellas handy.
Wetter-than-normal monsoon for Karnataka
According to Karnataka's disaster monitoring team, most parts of the city picked up between 10-30mm of rain.
The IMD says heavy rain could continue midweek for Bengaluru and South Interior Karnataka, while coastal areas might get soaked through Sunday.
The state has already beaten its usual monsoon average this year—730mm since June, compared to the typical 696mm—so it's been a wetter-than-normal season all around.