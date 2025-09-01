Delhi: 9 men arrested for killing sevadar over 'prasad' dispute
Delhi Police have arrested nine people for the killing of Yogendra Singh, a 35-year-old sevadar who had served at Kalkaji temple for 15 years.
The incident happened on Friday night after a dispute over 'prasad' distribution.
The main accused, Atul Pandey, was caught at the scene; others arrested include Kuldeep Bidhuri, Mohan Bidhuri, Nitin Pandey, Sandeep Bidhuri, Monu Kangar, Rohit Bidhuri, Anil Pandey and Babu.
CCTV footage under review; local angle suspected
Police are reviewing CCTV footage and say several attackers are from Tughlaqabad village—hinting at local involvement.
Two suspects face extra charges for helping hide the crime.
Singh's brother is calling for strict punishment and financial help for the family—especially his niece who needs medical care.
Temple staff also want better security to prevent future violence.