Kerala: Medical suppliers halt stent, guide wire supplies India Sep 01, 2025

Medical device suppliers in Kerala have stopped sending essential items like stents and guide wires to government hospitals, after not being paid ₹158.7 crore by the state.

The Chamber of Distributors of Medical Implants and Disposables (CDMID) says their finances are stretched thin, and despite meeting with the Finance Minister and the personal secretary to the Health Minister a month ago, no payments came through in August.