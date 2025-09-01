Cloudbursts, landslides, rockfalls: Why J&K is facing nature's fury India Sep 01, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir have faced a tough few weeks, with intense cloudbursts and flash floods over the last two weeks leaving more than 120 people dead and causing major damage to roads and villages.

The worst tragedy struck on August 14 in Kishtwar's Chisoti village during the Machil Mata temple pilgrimage, where a sudden cloudburst killed around 68 people.

A rockfall en route to the Vaishno Devi shrine added 35 more lives lost, while landslides across several districts have made things even harder for locals.