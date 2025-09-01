Vasco-Hosapete rail line project faces heat in Goa
The Railways's plan to double-track the Vasco-Hosapete rail line, announced by Railways on August 31, 2025, is facing pushback.
The 312km project aims to make transporting iron ore and steel smoother, but locals worry it could mean more coal at Mormugao Port—raising pollution and health concerns.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says the focus is on boosting trade and tourism with Karnataka.
Opposition leaders highlight past stands, demand clarity
Opposition leaders aren't convinced by government promises.
Yuri Alemao criticized the filing of police complaints against protestors, while Amit Patkar pointed out that even former CM Manohar Parrikar had opposed similar projects.
There are also worries that big companies could benefit from expanded coal transport, while Goa itself might see little trade gain but more environmental risk for places like Mormugao.