Army's rescue effort in Punjab, Himachal after floods

The rescue effort is a huge team-up—engineers, medics, and communication squads joined forces with helicopters like Mi-17s and Chinooks. To get people reconnected fast, the Army laid two kilometers of optical fiber cable for mobile service and rebuilt a crucial bridge at Jammu Tawi in just 12 hours.

Army shares info with Pakistan about rescue flights near border

Floods also damaged border fences with Pakistan and knocked out floodlights on posts.

The Army worked closely with the BSF to keep things secure while sharing info with Pakistan about rescue flights near the border.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar praised how everyone pitched in together—plus, air-dropped food and medicine made sure even cut-off villages got help quickly.