Maratha quota protesters play kabaddi, kho kho at CSMT

Situation under control; no train services affected: Police

The demonstration brought big crowds to south Mumbai, blocking roads and even briefly entering the train tracks, though train services were not disrupted.

Police quickly managed the situation, with Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar assuring everyone's safety.

Security stopped protesters from entering the Bombay Stock Exchange, so they voiced their demands outside instead.

With barricades up and traffic advisories issued, city life definitely felt the impact.