Maratha quota protesters play kabaddi, kho kho at CSMT
On September 1, the Maratha quota protest at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) took an unexpected turn—protesters supporting activist Manoj Jarange played kabaddi and kho kho right at the site.
Their main demand: a 10% reservation for Marathas under the OBC category.
Situation under control; no train services affected: Police
The demonstration brought big crowds to south Mumbai, blocking roads and even briefly entering the train tracks, though train services were not disrupted.
Police quickly managed the situation, with Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar assuring everyone's safety.
Security stopped protesters from entering the Bombay Stock Exchange, so they voiced their demands outside instead.
With barricades up and traffic advisories issued, city life definitely felt the impact.