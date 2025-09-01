Kerala's monsoon: August rains 20% below normal

IMD predicts near-normal rains in September

Unlike the flood-heavy monsoons of 2018 and 2019, this year's rains have been steady and evenly spread out.

Fewer thunderstorms showed up too, thanks to more stratus clouds and fewer intense storm clouds.

Looking ahead, the IMD says September should bring near-normal or slightly less rain—with a wetter first week expected in northern and central Kerala as the monsoon season wraps up.