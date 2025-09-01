Next Article
Kerala's monsoon: August rains 20% below normal
Kerala saw 355.8mm of rain this August—about 20% below the usual average, which is just outside what the IMD considers "normal" (a deviation of +-19%).
From June to August, rainfall was down by around 12%, with totals reaching 1,550.2mm instead of the typical 1,759mm.
IMD predicts near-normal rains in September
Unlike the flood-heavy monsoons of 2018 and 2019, this year's rains have been steady and evenly spread out.
Fewer thunderstorms showed up too, thanks to more stratus clouds and fewer intense storm clouds.
Looking ahead, the IMD says September should bring near-normal or slightly less rain—with a wetter first week expected in northern and central Kerala as the monsoon season wraps up.