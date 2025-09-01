Maratha quota protest: Jarange asks supporters to stop roaming
The Maratha quota agitation in Mumbai has drawn the Bombay High Court's attention after protests caused major traffic jams and disruptions.
Activist Manoj Jarange, leading the movement, has now asked his supporters not to roam on city streets and to stick to designated parking areas.
He's also intensified his hunger strike by refusing water, raising the stakes for everyone involved.
Jarange's demands and HC's order
Jarange is demanding that the Maratha community be added to the OBC category, which would open up more government jobs and education opportunities for them.
The High Court has ordered all protesters to clear Mumbai's roads by Tuesday noon to restore normalcy while still allowing peaceful protest.
With the Marathas being a powerful group in Maharashtra, any decision here could significantly impact local politics.