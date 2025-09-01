Next Article
Heavy rain warning in Odisha from September 1 to 5
Heads up, Odisha! The IMD says to expect heavy rain from September 1 to 5, thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
Malkangiri and Koraput are on orange alert for intense rain and thunderstorms, and the sea's looking rough—so fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from September 1 to 3.
Bandhugaon saw the most rain at 10cm
Bandhugaon in Koraput just saw the most rain at 10cm, with Banki and Naraj close behind.
The downpour isn't letting up soon, according to IMD forecasts.
Plus, there's a yellow warning for several districts—including Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Rayagada—cautioning everyone about more storms and lightning until 8:30am Tuesday.
Stay safe out there!