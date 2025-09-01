Heavy rain warning in Odisha from September 1 to 5 India Sep 01, 2025

Heads up, Odisha! The IMD says to expect heavy rain from September 1 to 5, thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Malkangiri and Koraput are on orange alert for intense rain and thunderstorms, and the sea's looking rough—so fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from September 1 to 3.