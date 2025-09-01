India's 1st bullet train is coming: What to know
India is getting its first-ever bullet train, set to zip between Mumbai and Ahmedabad at up to 320km/h.
Inspired by Japan's Shinkansen, these E5 series trains will cut the 508km journey down to just over two hours—a huge upgrade from current travel times.
The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), formed in 2016 as a partnership between the Ministry of Railways and the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, is leading this milestone project.
Benefits of the project
The new high-speed line will have 12 stations across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently called it "the project is very complex and involves advanced technology," highlighting Japan's technical and financial support.
During a visit to Japan, Prime Minister Modi also shared plans for a much bigger 7,000km high-speed rail network across India—so this could just be the beginning.
Besides faster commutes, expect better connectivity, more jobs during construction and operation, and a big boost for trade between two major states.