India's 1st bullet train is coming: What to know

Benefits of the project

The new high-speed line will have 12 stations across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently called it "the project is very complex and involves advanced technology," highlighting Japan's technical and financial support.

During a visit to Japan, Prime Minister Modi also shared plans for a much bigger 7,000km high-speed rail network across India—so this could just be the beginning.

Besides faster commutes, expect better connectivity, more jobs during construction and operation, and a big boost for trade between two major states.