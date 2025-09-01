Karnataka: Monsoon surplus hits 15% mark, but some districts lag

Coastal areas saw heaviest downpours; Bengaluru faced shortfalls

Coastal Karnataka was drenched with an 11% surplus (3,103.6mm), and North Interior areas like Vijayapura and Gadag saw rainfall jump by over 80%.

Meanwhile, South Interior Karnataka had only a slight bump overall, but spots like Ballari did get much more rain than usual.

On the flip side, Bengaluru Urban and Hassan faced major shortfalls—10% and 30% below normal, respectively, while Bengaluru South saw a 40% deficit—even though the monsoon arrived early this year in late May.