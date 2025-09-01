Karnataka: Monsoon surplus hits 15% mark, but some districts lag
Karnataka got a lot more rain than usual this monsoon—786mm between June 1 and September 1, compared to the usual 675.6mm, according to the IMD.
But while some places saw heavy downpours, others missed out. Districts like Kodagu and Shivamogga actually recorded less rain than expected, highlighting just how uneven things have been across the state.
Coastal areas saw heaviest downpours; Bengaluru faced shortfalls
Coastal Karnataka was drenched with an 11% surplus (3,103.6mm), and North Interior areas like Vijayapura and Gadag saw rainfall jump by over 80%.
Meanwhile, South Interior Karnataka had only a slight bump overall, but spots like Ballari did get much more rain than usual.
On the flip side, Bengaluru Urban and Hassan faced major shortfalls—10% and 30% below normal, respectively, while Bengaluru South saw a 40% deficit—even though the monsoon arrived early this year in late May.