Planning to visit Mallikarjuna temple during eclipse? Read this

When can you visit the temple after the eclipse?

Once doors open again on September 8, the temple will start with a cleansing ritual called "Samprokshana."

Morning prayers kick off at 7:30am and devotees can join Alankara darshan until 2:15pm.

If you've booked Sparsha Darshan or Break darshan online, your slot is between 2:15pm and 4:00pm.

There's another round of Alankara darshan from 5:30pm to 9:00 pm—so plenty of chances to take part in post-eclipse rituals.