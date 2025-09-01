Planning to visit Mallikarjuna temple during eclipse? Read this
Heads up if you're planning a temple visit: the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh will be closed from 1:00pm on September 7 until 5:00am on September 8 for the lunar eclipse.
The closure also covers nearby temples like Sakshi Ganapati and Hatakeswaram, since the eclipse is expected between 9:56pm and 1:26am that night.
When can you visit the temple after the eclipse?
Once doors open again on September 8, the temple will start with a cleansing ritual called "Samprokshana."
Morning prayers kick off at 7:30am and devotees can join Alankara darshan until 2:15pm.
If you've booked Sparsha Darshan or Break darshan online, your slot is between 2:15pm and 4:00pm.
There's another round of Alankara darshan from 5:30pm to 9:00 pm—so plenty of chances to take part in post-eclipse rituals.