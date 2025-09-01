Onion farmers in Andhra Pradesh demand ₹2,000 per quintal MSP

Farmers' group demands ban on cheaper onion imports from Maharashtra

This price crash is pushing local farmers into serious financial trouble.

The farmers' group also wants a ban on cheaper onion imports from Maharashtra and is asking MARKFED (the state's marketing federation) to buy onions directly for fair-price shops.

They've criticized recent arrests of farmer activists and say better support is needed for growers overall.

If these demands aren't met, farmers could face unstable incomes and tougher futures.