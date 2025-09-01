Onion farmers in Andhra Pradesh demand ₹2,000 per quintal MSP
Onion farmers in Andhra Pradesh are calling on the state government to set a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,000 per quintal after prices crashed.
With growing costs—now up to ₹1 lakh per acre—and heavy rain damage, many are being forced to sell onions for just ₹500 per quintal, far below what it costs them to grow.
Farmers' group demands ban on cheaper onion imports from Maharashtra
This price crash is pushing local farmers into serious financial trouble.
The farmers' group also wants a ban on cheaper onion imports from Maharashtra and is asking MARKFED (the state's marketing federation) to buy onions directly for fair-price shops.
They've criticized recent arrests of farmer activists and say better support is needed for growers overall.
If these demands aren't met, farmers could face unstable incomes and tougher futures.