Southern Railway announces special trains for Onam-Dussehra-Deepavali-Chhath season
Planning to head home for Onam? Southern Railway is making it easier for the 2025 Onam season with special trains to handle the festival rush.
The Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram North One-Way Express Special kicks off on September 2, leaving at 7:30pm and reaching by 8:00am the next day.
95 extra trains from Thiruvananthapuram division
That's not all—special trains are also set between Thiruvananthapuram North and Santragachi (Kolkata) for Dussehra, Deepavali, and Chhath.
Plus, there are a whopping 95 extra Onam trains from Thiruvananthapuram division to different parts of India.
With more coaches added on busy routes like Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai and Karaikal-Ernakulam, travel should be more convenient during the 2025 festive season.