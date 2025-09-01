Southern Railway announces special trains for Onam-Dussehra-Deepavali-Chhath season

95 extra trains from Thiruvananthapuram division

That's not all—special trains are also set between Thiruvananthapuram North and Santragachi (Kolkata) for Dussehra, Deepavali, and Chhath.

Plus, there are a whopping 95 extra Onam trains from Thiruvananthapuram division to different parts of India.

With more coaches added on busy routes like Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai and Karaikal-Ernakulam, travel should be more convenient during the 2025 festive season.